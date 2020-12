GREEN RIVER, WYO. (AP) — A woman has died in a house fire in southwestern Wyoming.

A man and three children escaped from the burning home Saturday morning in Green River. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann says the woman was dead by the time firefighters got her out.

Authorities haven’t identified the woman.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 5 a.m. and was a total loss.

The cause is being investigated.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune