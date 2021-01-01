OGDEN, UTAH (AP) — Authorities in Utah say a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot by an ex-boyfriend who later shot himself following an hours-long standoff with police.

The unnamed suspect in the violent confrontation in Ogden survived and police said he was in critical condition Saturday night.

Police say the suspect shot the woman in the parking lot at Smith’s grocery then fled the scene in a vehicle. He was found nearby, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, and refused to surrender.

He shot himself after police negotiated with him for several hours.