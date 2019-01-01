MURRAY, UTAH — A woman who was doused in what was believed to be gasoline then set on fire is fighting for her life at the University of Utah Burn Center, following the incident early Thursday morning.

The attack took place on a balcony at the Studio 6 Motel in Murray just before 3 a.m. Police were responding to reports of a structure fire, but officers found the woman who had suffered significant burns to approximately 80 percent of her body. She was transported to the burn center listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the 30 year-old woman was involved with her boyfriend in a domestic dispute throughout the day on Wednesday, which they suspect led to the intentional assault.

The male suspect fled the scene and is still at large.