YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — A woman has suffered burns after falling into a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say she was reportedly backing up while taking photos Tuesday when she fell into a hot spring or hole where hot gases emerge near Old Faithful geyser.

Despite her injuries, the woman drove for roughly 50 miles until park rangers stopped her and she was flown to a hospital.

Park officials didn’t release the extent of her injuries.

Visitors are warned to stay on the boardwalks near Yellowstone’s often boiling or acidic thermal features. When they don’t, it’s led to injuries and deaths.