HANKSVILLE, Utah – At approximately 9:00am on February 18, 2020, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a female that had fallen about 40 feet during a rappel.

Wayne County Sheriff and deputies, along with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to Angel Point Cove trailhead, in Hanksville Utah.

The reporting party that was doing the canyon rappel stated that a 33 year old female from Washington DC, was coming out of the slot canyon when she slid 20 feet, then free fell about 40 feet to the bottom of the canyon.

Classic Helicopter from Moab was also called to assist in rescue efforts.

Upon arrival, all agencies assisting in rescue efforts were notified that she did not survive the fall despite life resuscitating measures from her friends.