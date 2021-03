TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH (AP) — A woman in her 60s has died in a house fire in Taylorsville.

The fire was reported Saturday morning by another woman who lived at the residence.

Unified Fire Authority spokesperson Patrick Coston says crews tried to rescue the woman inside, but were unable to.

Costin says there was heavy fire damage to at least one bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

Source: KTVX-TV