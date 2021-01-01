IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves.

Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate. Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April.

The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.

Source: Post Register