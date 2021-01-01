JACKSON, WYO. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wyoming have reported as few as 29 nonnative mountain goats remain in Teton Range after aggressive efforts to hunt the animals out of existence.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an aerial survey of the animals that also found 90 native bighorn sheep, the species that is native to the area.

Department Jackson Region wildlife biologist Aly Courtemanch said the nonnative goats were found in Grand Teton National Park with just four kids, meaning the population was on the downswing.

Previous surveys found evidence of 88 goats in 2019 and 56 goats in 2020.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide