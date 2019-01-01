RICH COUNTY, Utah (AP, The Salt Lake Tribune) — Utah has set up traps for a rare gray wolf that wildlife officials believe killed a calf in Rich County.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a trapper determined it was gray wolf earlier this week after analyzing scat, tracks and other evidence.

The species has only been seen in Utah a handful of times since it was extirpated from the state in the 1920s.

Animal Industry Division director Leann Hunting has confirmed the wolf has not yet been captured or killed as of Wednesday. If the wolf was elsewhere in Utah it would have been protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune