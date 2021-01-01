SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Several wildfires are burning in Utah amid hot, dry conditions and with most of the state mired in extreme drought.

The largest blaze is one that started Tuesday in central Utah near the town of Price that was about 5.4 square miles as of Wednesday morning.

A fire in northern Utah near East Canyon State Park had grown to about 1.3 square miles and forced the evacuation of two families. It was started Tuesday morning when a track hoe hit a rock.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Tuesday this is the state’s worst drought in decades.