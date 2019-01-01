On October 10, a wildfire was reported burning approximately 17 miles east of Ashton, Idaho on the bench near the Conant Creek area. The fire is burning in grass, brush and timber on the north side of the creek.

USFS Law Enforcement are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire has consumed almost 40 acres to date. Fire investigators believe the fire started sometime during late September’s archery season and continued to smolder in the remote area until another hunting party called it in.

The USFS is asking for any information that may help with the investigation of the BuggySprings Fire.

If you, or anyone you know, has information on the fire or of activity in the area of the fire, please contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Rayce Angell at 208-313-5829

.

Although temperatures are cooling, dry fuel make the landscape very susceptible to fire. Make sure your campfire is fully extinguished before leaving your national forest.