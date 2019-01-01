With the press release sent out by Governor Gordon and Superintendent Balow, as well as the CDC’s new recommendation of no gatherings of 50 or more for eight weeks, here are the latest steps the WHSAA will be taking:

We will extend the suspension of all activities until Monday, April 6th. So that everyone will be on an equal playing field, there will be NO PRACTICES during the suspension. If and when we do resume spring sports, we will hold to the 9 day practice rule and will count any practices from last week. Golf and Tennis will not begin until the suspension is lifted and will need to meet the same practice rule as in the past. We recommend you encourage your athletes to stay active and workout on their own during this time period.

After our conference call this morning with the WDE, there are still questions they will be addressing this week concerning making up of lost days vs. extending the school year. We will not make a decision on spring sports at this time until there is further clarity on that issue. We will be reconvening the WHSAA Board to have further discussions on this matter.

The virtual option for FBLA and FCCLA will also be CANCELLED at this time until we get further guidance from WDE.

We appreciate your patience and support of our students as we work through this complex situation.