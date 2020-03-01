DAYTON, Idaho – In a video posted to their YouTube channel, Dayton, Idaho based West Side School District announced that in-person classes will resume on August 20th.

The plans come as school districts across the nation attempt to balance a moral obligation to keep students and staff safe, with the need to get kids back in the classroom, following a quick shift to remote learning earlier this spring. Experts say that online instruction is especially straining for students who have special needs.

West Side district’s plans will schedule hand-washing times, implement a strict disinfecting protocol, and require social distancing “when reasonable”.

The district will also provide accommodation for vulnerable employees and staff.

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in various Idaho counties, decisions on how to safely return to school is being left in the hands of local leaders, school districts and private charters across the state.

Idaho’s two largest districts, Boise and West Ada, plan to give students a choice between remote learning and face-to-face instruction.

While West Side schools in Franklin County, are not dealing with the increased number of coronavirus infections, of say a county like Madison, there is still some concern that at some point plans could change and that the precautions set in-place may not be enough.