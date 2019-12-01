DAYTON, Idaho – At the conclusion of the December West Side School board meeting, members agreed to add an additional $1 million dollars to the budget of the Beutler Middle School project.

The additional funds are needed to purchase materials necessary to complete the add-on building project.

To date the project has used $700,000 of its $2 million dollar budget. Framing of rooms and some stairway work have already been completed.

According to district Superintendent, Spencer Barzee, the additional budget will allow for the building materials needed to complete the project, including: sheet rock, paint, carpet, ductwork, furnaces, and electrical.

Furniture and computer equipment are also being factored into the total.