West Nile Virus detected in body of water in northern Utah

NORTHEAST UTAH (AP) — Health officials in northeastern Utah have detected West Nile Virus in a body of water, the state’s first report of the virus this year.

KSL-TV reported that the TriCounty Health Department said a water sample from the Uintah Basin tested positive for the virus.

West Nile Virus is most commonly carried by mosquitoes and can infect humans, birds, horses and other mammals. It was first reported in the U.S. in 1999 and in Utah in August 2003.

Symptoms can include fever, headaches or sudden weakness.

County health officials have encouraged people to use insect repellent with DEET and wear skin-covering clothes when outdoors.

Source: KSL-TV