OGDEN, Utah (AP) – The president of Weber State University has announced a $10 million scholarship initiative will soon be accessible for students encountering financial difficulties.

Standard-Examiner reported that President Brad Mortensen made the announcement Tuesday at his inauguration ceremony as the university’s 13th president.

University officials say the scholarship was designed to provide support to students who are near completion but have encountered obstacles.

Fundraising has begun for the scholarship and officials say they expect to earn $10 million by July 1 and award the first scholarship recipients this year.

Mortensen was named president in December 2018.

Source: Standard-Examiner