CASPER, WYO. (AP) — The National Weather Service has recorded usually high wind gusts in Wyoming on Wednesday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the state is known for its swift winds, but saw a gust of 105 mph earlier in the week near Cheyenne and a gust of 101 mph near Atlantic City.

In comparison, a Category 2 hurricane has sustained winds in excess of 96 mph.

Weather officials say high winds were recorded across the state with many reporting gusts of at least 60 mph, including 79 mph near Casper and 86 mph near Fort Washakie and Torrington.

Officials also reported thundersnow in some parts of the state on Wednesday, including in Casper.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune