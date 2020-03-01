The following is information provided by Uinta County Public Health:

EVANSTON, Wyo. – Don’t want anyone to panic, but we do want you to know what is going on, and we do wish to advise some common-sense measures when out in public spaces to keep yourselves safe:

Keep your space, wear a mask. For vulnerable people, or those that live with or work with vulnerable people, this might not be the best time to frequent gatherings.

Sorry for the radio silence. Honestly, we’ve been overwhelmed, and posting the updates just kept getting pushed to the back burner. Being aware of what is going on is important, and we wish to apologize for leaving ya’all hanging.

We have an outbreak going on. Numerous new positive cases seem to roll in on the daily, and the contact tracers are working hard to call everyone, identify close contacts and quarantine and isolate in order to try to slow it down.

Currently we are up to a total of 78 lab-confirmed cases. After today, 61 of them are still active. Active probable cases are at 8. That unfortunately means that we are the county with the highest number of active cases in the state. Two weeks ago, we had 2 active cases. An increase of 59 in that amount of time is significant.

At this time the majority of these new cases fall into the category of the 20-29 age group. Most report some illness, some moderately severe, including high fevers, painful body aches, and difficulty breathing. A few have had only minor symptoms, like loss of sense of taste or smell and a slight headache. There has been one hospitalization that we know of.

One of the best numbers we can look at to see how we’re doing, to check out the level of “outbreak,” is the percent of all tests that come back positive. This is how you know if more positive cases are simply resulting from more testing/better surveillance of the population or not. If your’e just doing a lot more tests and therefore finding the hidden pockets of positive cases, the percentage of positive test would remain low, even as more positive cases were found.

A high percent of positive tests compared to total tests, indicates either that the only people we are testing are those that are sick, and therefore almost all of them are positive (which means we should be doing more testing to get a better picture of the situation,) Or a high percent positive means that even with increased testing (which is totally happening–ERH is doing 100’s per day this past week) there are quite a lot of sick folks, and rather than going down, we’re climbing in the percent that are testing positive. In short, vastly increasing the number of tests done, while also still seeing a high percent of positive tests, means we’ve got significant community spread, and we are in a bit of an outbreak.

Up until 2 weeks ago, our cumulative percentage of positive tests as compared to total tests was down around 1%, which is a good place to be. Adding in the last two weeks show that our percent positive is climbing: up to 4% now. Without being alarmist, we do want people to know that 3% is a pretty big change in a short time, and when percent positive is climbing, we’re spiking. If you look at the percentage of positive tests compared to total tests in two week chunks, it is also helpful. In the last two weeks of testing, we have had 16.72% positive test results. Thankfully that is down from 20% a couple of days ago. Anything over 10 indicates a spike.

Did we expect this to happen? With opening things back up, and with increased gathering, yes, we did expect to see little spikes in our numbers. But this big of a growth in such a short time wasn’t expected.

We hope that with a little bit of caution by community members, and by adhering to quarantine and isolation orders, we will get this slowed down.