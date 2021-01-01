SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — A watered-down version of a bill that would start a process for Dixie State University to change its name has passed in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate.

The measure easily passed the full Senate on Wednesday despite several Republicans voicing concerns that the legislation is a product of cancel culture gone too far.

A panel of senators approved a new version of the bill earlier this week that would require the name to be reconsidered next year but allow the option of keeping it.

University students rallied at the Capitol last week to urge lawmakers to revive the name change plan.