SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – On January 28, 2020 Summit County Investigators booked a Wasatch County School District employee, Ashley Ann Morgan, 33, into the Summit County Jail following an investigation into an incident involving multiple Wasatch County School District students. The incident took place at Morgan’s Summit County residence in September of 2019.

In an interview with a 17-year-old female student, she disclosed that the school district employee and former DCFS (Division of Child and Family Services) worker invited the 17-year-old and two other male students to her Summit County residence to drink alcohol on September 20, 2019. The female student said Morgan provided alcohol to her and the male students and encouraged the female student to have sexual contact with one of the males.

In a separate report made to Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2019, Morgan denied having students to her Summit County residence. Morgan sent text messages to the 17-year-old student, telling her if she was interviewed by the authorities or police to tell them she was never at Morgan’s house and nothing ever happened. Additionally, Morgan threatened to disclose personal information of the student, obtained from being a prior DCFS caseworker, if the student reported Morgan to authorities.

Ashley Ann Morgan was booked into the Summit County Jail on the following charges:

• Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

• Witness Tampering

• Child Abuse