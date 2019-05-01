Spring means all kinds of walleye activity around these parts, and we’re pretty excited about it.

Walleye are predatory fish that are fun to catch and taste delicious. I talked with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Aquatic Section chief, Drew Cushing (an avid walleye angler), and asked if he’d share his favorite way to prepare the fish.

Deep-Fried Walleye

• About 12 ounces beer

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups pancake batter

• 1 teaspoon pepper

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons chili powder

• Peanut oil

Mix the dry ingredients together. Add the eggs. Add enough of the beer to achieve the same consistency you would need for cooking pancakes (the batter must stick to the fish). Let the batter sit for 10 minutes. Heat peanut oil (it won’t burn at high heat) to medium-high on your stove at a depth to completely float the battered fillets. Roll the fish fillets in the batter and fry until the batter is a golden brown (1–2 minutes at most).

____

By CRYSTAL ROSS, UDWR