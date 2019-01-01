CHEYENNE, WYO. – Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan and the Wyoming County Clerk’s Association want to help voters get their election questions answered.

In a season of abundant voting messages from various third party organizations, accurate information on voting is available at your local county clerk’s office.

“While we appreciate the publicity from social media and other avenues encouraging people to get out and vote, Wyoming’s county clerks are our election experts. They stand prepared to answer any questions regarding voter registration, absentee ballot information and Election Day voting locations,” said Secretary Buchanan.

Wyoming residents may obtain information about registering to vote by contacting their local county clerk’s office. Options for registration include in-person registration, registration by mail and at the polls on Election Day. If you are already a registered voter, you may also request an absentee ballot or locate

a polling place for in-person voting through your county clerk’s office.

Linda Fritz, Crook County Clerk and President of the Wyoming County Clerk’s Association offers this advice to voters, “Keep it local when it comes to answers to your voting questions. As elected officials, we have a vested interest in safeguarding the rights of our constituents, including your right to vote.”

A complete list of all 23 Wyoming county clerks can be found at:

https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/WYCountyClerks_AbsRequest_VRChange.pdf