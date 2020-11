VOLLEYBALL: EVANSTON VS KELLY WALSH (4A STATE TOURNAMENT, ROUND 1) AUDIO ONLY

VOLLEYBALL: EVANSTON VS KELLY WALSH (4A STATE TOURNAMENT, ROUND 1) AUDIO ONLY

GAME DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH 2020

GAME TIME: FIRST SERVE @ 10:00 AM, PREGAME @ 9:40 AM

GAME LOCATION: CASPER EVENTS CENTER, CASPER, WY

PLAY BY PLAY : ELAN OLLIFF