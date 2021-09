VOLLEYBALL: EVANSTON VS JORDAN UT (2021 EVANSTON BORDER WARS)

VOLLEYBALL: EVANSTON VS JORDAN UT (2021 EVANSTON BORDER WARS)

GAME DATE: FRI SEPT 3RD, 2021

GAME TIME: PREGAME 2:50 PM, FIRST SERVE 3:00 PM*

GAME LOCATION: EVANSTON HIGH SCHOOL, EVANSTON WY

PLAY BY PLAY: ELAN OLLIFF

*=SUBJECT TO CHANGE