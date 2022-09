Date: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Time: 8 am, to 5 pm

Location: Red Devil Gymnasium, Evanston WY.

— Daily Game Schedule (Subject to Change) —-

8 AM : Cheyenne East vs. Stansbury

9 AM: Star Valley vs. North Summit

10 AM: Cheyenne East vs. Waterford

11 AM: Evanston vs. Stansbury

12 PM: Cheyenne East vs. Syracuse

1 PM: Cheyenne East vs. North Summit

2 PM: Green River vs. Syracuse

3 PM: Evanston vs. North Summit

4 PM: Green River vs. Jordan

5 PM: Evanston vs. Syracuse