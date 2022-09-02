Date: Friday, September 2nd, 2022
Time: 8 am, to 8 pm
Location: Red Devil Gymnasium, Evanston WY.
— Daily Game Schedule (Subject to Change) —-
8 AM : Lyman vs. North Summit
9 AM: Rock Springs vs. Syracuse
10 AM: Star Valley vs. South Summit
11 AM: Lyman vs. Syracuse
12 PM: Star Valley vs. Juan Diego
1 PM: Rock Springs vs. Jordan
2 PM: Cokeville vs. Spanish Fork
3 PM: Jackson vs. Grace
4 PM: Star Valley vs. Syracuse
5 PM: Jackson vs. North Summit
6 PM: Green River vs. Juan Diego
7 PM: Cheyenne East vs. Grace
8 PM: Pinedale vs. Grace