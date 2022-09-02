Date: Friday, September 2nd, 2022

Time: 8 am, to 8 pm

Location: Red Devil Gymnasium, Evanston WY.

— Daily Game Schedule (Subject to Change) —-

8 AM : Lyman vs. North Summit

9 AM: Rock Springs vs. Syracuse

10 AM: Star Valley vs. South Summit

11 AM: Lyman vs. Syracuse

12 PM: Star Valley vs. Juan Diego

1 PM: Rock Springs vs. Jordan

2 PM: Cokeville vs. Spanish Fork

3 PM: Jackson vs. Grace

4 PM: Star Valley vs. Syracuse

5 PM: Jackson vs. North Summit

6 PM: Green River vs. Juan Diego

7 PM: Cheyenne East vs. Grace

8 PM: Pinedale vs. Grace