RED COURT LIVE STREAM
Schedule for above stream:
9:00 AM (Pool play Game 1) Evanston vs. Lyman
11:00 AM (Pool play Game 2) Pinedale vs. Lyman
1:00 PM (Pool Play Game 3) Evanston vs. Pinedale
2:00 PM (5th Place Game) Red 3 VS Blue 3
3:00 PM (3rd Place Game) Red 2 VS Blue 2
4:00 PM (Championship Game) Red 1 VS Blue 1
Play-by-Play: Elan Olliff and Cullen Holt
*All start times are subject to change
BLUE COURT LIVE STREAM
Schedule for above stream:
9:00 AM (Pool Play Game 1) Mountain View vs. Cokeville
11:00 AM (Pool Play Game 2) Star Valley vs. Mountain View
1:00 PM (Pool Play Game 3) Cokeville vs. Star Valley
*All start times are subject to change