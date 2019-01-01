CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A surge in local cases of the coronavirus blamed on people not following social distancing recommendations or wearing face masks in public has prompted the cancellation of a Memorial Day car show in Wyoming.

Yellowstone Garage in Casper previously received verbal approval for a variance to the state health order banning gatherings of more than 25 people.

By Monday, however, the situation had changed. New virus cases in Natrona County led the state health officer to oppose the variance.

The new cases caught the attention of Gov. Mark Gordon, who made a point of wearing a face mask to a news conference.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune