IRON COUNTY, Utah | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) – A concert sponsored by activists opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions that was twice rejected in other parts of Utah will proceed in Iron County despite a recent spike in new cases.

Concert organizers says they have grown frustrated with the nation’s willingness to shut down economic activity.

The event will take place amid recent pleas from Republican Gov. Gary Herbert and state health officials to take mask wearing and social distancing seriously.

The concert was approved Monday by the Iron County Commissioners to take place at the Iron Springs Adventure Resort on Saturday.

The concert will feature Nashville-based country singer Collin Raye.