In this interview with Dustin Rees, the Athletic Director for the Mountain View Buffalos. We coved the previous weeks activities with wrestling, boys and girls basketball, and also the cheerleaders preparing for state cheer competition. We also talked about the upcoming event happening for the Buffs.