Vice presidential debate to be held with audience in Utah

Vice presidential debate to be held with audience in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST — A vice presidential debate will be held with an audience at the University of Utah in October, though it will be significantly smaller to accommodate social distancing amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Utah and elsewhere.

Officials said Wednesday the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates decided the gathering can be done safely, and having it adds to the atmosphere in the room.

The commission and Utah organizers have been working closely with health experts to keep the risk of transmitting the virus as low as possible.

The media corps and other events will also be scaled back or canceled.