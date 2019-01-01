SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By MARJORIE CORTEZ (AP) — Veterinarians have been forced to change how they treat people’s pets to adhere to social distancing guidelines prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners who would ordinarily accompany their pets into waiting and exam rooms as veterinarians at Sugar House Veterinary Hospital in Salt Lake City tend to their needs now must remain in their cars.

People pull their cars into numbered slots in the parking lot and call the clinic staff to notify them that they and their pets have arrived.

Veterinary technicians greet the animals, take brief histories, and lead or carry patients into the clinic while their people wait outside.