ALMO, Idaho (AP) — Vandals have spray-painted graffiti on a historic Idaho landmark in City of Rocks National Reserve.

Officials say it is the worst case of vandalism in the park’s history. Superintendent Wallace Keck says Camp Rock, one of the formations at City of Rocks near Almo, was vandalized late Friday or early Saturday. He believes two to six people were involved.

Camp Rock was a common camping site for emigrants following the California Trail in the 1840s and 1850s. Many of them signed their names in axle grease on the site’s granite boulders.