Sept. 21 – Lyman swimmer and San Diego State commit Brynlee Busskohl talks about breaking school records, chasing championships, and her decision to swim for the Aztecs after graduation.

Sept. 22 – Lyman swim coach Rebecca Weston tells Cullen Holt about how the Eagles have built a successful swim program over the years and what she expects from her swimmers this season.

Sept. 23 – After wrapping up the season with all-conference and all-state finishes, Lyman golfer Stockton Walker talks about his strong finish and how he continued to improve over the course of the 2020 season.