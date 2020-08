Mountain View Football coach Brent Walk joins Cullen Holt on this episode of Valley Viewpoints to discuss the upcoming season and preview the Buffaloes scrimmage with Green River on Friday. Plus, get an inside look into how coach Walk and company plan to replace an exceptional class of 2020.

