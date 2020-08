“Voice of the Valley” Cullen Holt chats with 2020 Milward Simpson award winner and Mountain View alum Briggin Bluemel about his time with the Buffaloes. Bluemel discusses winning the award, being on state championship teams, and his future at the University of Wyoming.

