On this episode of Valley Sports, presented by AutoFarm Chevrolet, Cullen Holt takes a trip around Bridger Valley athletics as many teams cross the halfway point of their fall seasons. Cullen recaps the week in cross country and Lyman swim and previews the Eagles’ dual against Kemmerer with an interview from Lyman coach Rebecca Weston. Then, we look ahead to the Lyman-Mountain View volleyball matchup and checks in with both coaches. Football highlights recap the weekend on the gridiron and Brent Walk updates his Mountain View team’s progress.