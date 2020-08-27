On a new episode of Valley Sports, Cullen recaps a successful week for Bridger Valley swim, golf, and cross-country (1:27). He’s later joined by Elan Oliff as the two preview a busy weekend of football and volleyball. Hear from Lyman volleyball coach Brecia Hansen (7:08) and Eagles football coach Dale Anderson (16:40). In the second segment, AutoFarm Chevrolet’s Dennis Lynch stops by to talk local sports and help Cullen look ahead to the coming week in Bridger Valley athletics.

Catch Valley Sports, presented by AutoFarm Chevrolet and hosted by Cullen Holt, every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on KNYN 99.1 and 4:30 p.m. on KADQ 98.3 as well as on-demand online at mylocalradio.com.

