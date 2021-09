Cullen looks ahead to state golf this weekend and recaps cross country, volleyball, swim, and football. Interviews include volleyball coaches Brecia Hansen and Diana Tims, football coaches Brent Walk and Dale Anderson, and AutoFarm Chevrolet’s Dennis Lynch.

Live streaming schedule:

Thursday: Lyman VB vs. ICS – 6:15 p.m.

Friday: Mountain View FB @ Cokeville – 2:15 p.m.

Saturday: Mountain View VB vs. Kemmerer – 12:45 p.m.