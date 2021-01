https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/1461_CH-Valley-Sports-Kill1.13.mp3

Cullen is joined by Elan Olliff as he recaps the past week in Bridger Valley basketball and preview’s Lyman and Mountain View’s matchups with Evanston this weekend. Hear from all four Bridger Valley hoops coaches as well as AutoFarm Chevrolet’s Dennis Lynch. The show wraps up with an overview of Bridger Valley Wrestling and Lyman swim, featuring a conversation with head coach Loren Huntsman.