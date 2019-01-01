On this episode of Valley Sports, Cullen Holt takes a look back at the week in Lyman golf (1:50), and looks ahead to the opening weekend of volleyball (3:05). We hear from Red Devils voice Elan Oliff, Evanston coach Tera Lawlar (5:38), and Lyman coach Brecia Hansen (7:28) about this weekend’s Cokeville and Star Valley duals.

Cullen previews Mountain View Football (9:55) with a look ahead to their Friday scrimmage against Green River and an in-depth discussion with head coach Brent Walk (10:47). AutoFarm’s Dennis Lynch checks in (23:30) and we take a look at the upcoming schedule (16:45).

Be sure to catch Valley Sports every Wednesday 10:30 a.m. on KNYN, 4:30 p.m. on KADQ, and on-demand at mylocalradio.com.

