https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Valley-Sports-8-19.mp3



On the premiere episode of Valley Sports, Voice of the Valley Cullen Holt looks back at the top moments from the 2019-2020 Bridger Valley sports season (1:30) and chats with Mountain View (6:23) and Lyman High School (15:49) activities Directors. Cullen also gives an update on the Lyman golf season (14:46) and looks ahead at the first week of Bridger Valley sports (21:52). Additionally, we check in with AutoFarm Chevrolet and discuss the excitement around the latest additions to their used car inventory.

Be sure to catch Valley Sports every Wednesday 10:30 a.m. on KNYN, 4:30 p.m. on KADQ, and on-demand at mylocalradio.com.