In this episode of the Valley Sports Show I am joined by the voice of the Rich Rebels Aaron Poling. We cover the previous weeks games for the Girls and Boys basketball teams for the Lyman Eagles and the Mountain View Buffalos. We talked about the huge win for the Buffalos against the Eagles, and also the big win on the road for the Lyman Eagles boys basketball team against the Lander Valley Tigers. We also previewed the upcoming games this week for the Eagle and Buffalos as they go on the road and play the Worland Warriors.