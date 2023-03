In this episode of Valley Sports, Dennis Bedwell recaps last weeks soccer matches for the Mountain View girls and boys soccer on the road in Lander Valley. Also he talks about the 2023 Mountain View High School Promenade broadcast. And lastly he previews the upcoming soccer matches for both Mountain View girl and boys soccer team and Lyman’s as they both will be on the road this week and play the Cody Broncs and the Powell Panthers in Powell, WY.