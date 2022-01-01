In this episode I am joined by Aaron Polling and we first cover Mountain View girls basketball and there big win last week over the Rawlins Warriors and the close game between the boys teams. We previewed the games coming with Lander Valley and Pinedale for both boys and girls teams. In the second half of the show we covered the Lyman Eagles boys and girls teams and huge wins on the road against the Evanston Red Devils. We previewed the upcoming game against Pinedale on Friday January 20. To finish up the show we announced the Food Drive schedule for February 23 at the Lyman/Mtn View game.