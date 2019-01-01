LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming lists 11 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate the following students on receiving this honor.

Students are:

Evanston

Sondra Billman

Morgan Crompton

Brock Ehlers

Madison L. Haws

Abigail J. Hayduk

Hans Jetkoski-Defries

Byron McGuire

Brinae L. Sanders

Fort Bridger

Madison Vitt

Lyman

Collin Mitchell Koch

Mountain View

Chase Leland Smith