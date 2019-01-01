LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming lists 11 students from Uinta County on the 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate the following students on receiving this honor.
Students are:
Evanston
Sondra Billman
Morgan Crompton
Brock Ehlers
Madison L. Haws
Abigail J. Hayduk
Hans Jetkoski-Defries
Byron McGuire
Brinae L. Sanders
Fort Bridger
Madison Vitt
Lyman
Collin Mitchell Koch
Mountain View
Chase Leland Smith