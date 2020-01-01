LARAMIE, WYO. – The University of Wyoming President’s & Dean’s Fall Semester Honor Rolls list 42 total students from Uinta County.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate the following students on receiving these honors.
President’s Honor Roll students are:
Evanston
Nicole Connie Bott
Sierra A. Burleigh
Beckham J. Carver
Kaytlen Freeland
Hunter O. Groll
Kaylynn M. Hoglin
Alyssa R. Liechty
Chloe H. Reifon
Brady Wagstaff
Fort Bridger
Kelsey Giorgis
Lyman
Briggin R. Bluemel
Kaleigh M. Douglass
Lindsay K. Reger
Kolton Rogers
Mountain View
Marley Elizabeth Newton
Alyx Wells
The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll students are:
Evanston
Dulce Vania Alvarez
Jake R. Andrus
Garrett C. Berger
Rylee Kay Berger
Theo C. Ellingford
Kai A. Haukaas
Madison L. Haws
Kolten C. Lamb
Linsey Lancaster
DeeLynn S. Miller
Alesha M. Mobley
Kendra M. Muller
Joshua Rogers
Lydia M. Spencer
Whitney C. Zigweid
Lyman
Bryton D. Bluemel
Conlon T. Fields
Jade B. Gordon
Jaynee E. Hunt
Benjamin E. Niederer
Mountain View
Brooklynn R. Kaiser
Makell Kaiser
Konner Larry Legault
Delaney C. Lupher
Austin Jackson Smith
Michael Ryan Stoll