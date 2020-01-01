LARAMIE, WYO. – The University of Wyoming President’s & Dean’s Fall Semester Honor Rolls list 42 total students from Uinta County.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate the following students on receiving these honors.

President’s Honor Roll students are:

Evanston

Nicole Connie Bott

Sierra A. Burleigh

Beckham J. Carver

Kaytlen Freeland

Hunter O. Groll

Kaylynn M. Hoglin

Alyssa R. Liechty

Chloe H. Reifon

Brady Wagstaff

Fort Bridger

Kelsey Giorgis

Lyman

Briggin R. Bluemel

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Lindsay K. Reger

Kolton Rogers

Mountain View

Marley Elizabeth Newton

Alyx Wells

The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll students are:

Evanston

Dulce Vania Alvarez

Jake R. Andrus

Garrett C. Berger

Rylee Kay Berger

Theo C. Ellingford

Kai A. Haukaas

Madison L. Haws

Kolten C. Lamb

Linsey Lancaster

DeeLynn S. Miller

Alesha M. Mobley

Kendra M. Muller

Joshua Rogers

Lydia M. Spencer

Whitney C. Zigweid

Lyman

Bryton D. Bluemel

Conlon T. Fields

Jade B. Gordon

Jaynee E. Hunt

Benjamin E. Niederer

Mountain View

Brooklynn R. Kaiser

Makell Kaiser

Konner Larry Legault

Delaney C. Lupher

Austin Jackson Smith

Michael Ryan Stoll