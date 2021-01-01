LARAMIE, WYO. – The University of Wyoming lists 18 students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate the following students on receiving this honor.
Students are:
Evanston
Nicole Connie Bott
Sierra A. Burleigh
Morgan Crompton
Brock Ronald Gene Ehlers
Kaleb Ryan Fackrell
Hunter Owen Groll
Linsey Lancaster
Chloe H. Reifon
Fort Bridger
Kelsey Giorgis
Lyman
Briggin R. Bluemel
Kaleigh M. Douglass
Jade B. Gordon
Lyndee Ellen McKown
Lindsay K. Reger
Kolton Rogers
Mountain View
Makell Kaiser
Delaney C. Lupher
Michael Ryan Stoll