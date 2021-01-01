LARAMIE, WYO. – The University of Wyoming lists 18 students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate the following students on receiving this honor.

Students are:

Evanston

Nicole Connie Bott

Sierra A. Burleigh

Morgan Crompton

Brock Ronald Gene Ehlers

Kaleb Ryan Fackrell

Hunter Owen Groll

Linsey Lancaster

Chloe H. Reifon

Fort Bridger

Kelsey Giorgis

Lyman

Briggin R. Bluemel

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Jade B. Gordon

Lyndee Ellen McKown

Lindsay K. Reger

Kolton Rogers

Mountain View

Makell Kaiser

Delaney C. Lupher

Michael Ryan Stoll