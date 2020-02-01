While it probably comes as no surprise, the University of Wyoming College of Law has formally postponed the campus visit of United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch amid the public health situation concerning the novel coronavirus.

Originally scheduled to appear on campus Sept. 16-17 in honor of the College of Law’s 100th anniversary, Gorsuch’s appearance will now be pushed back to fall 2021.

“We want to be mindful of the health concerns in our community, as well as the health of the justice,” says Klint Alexander, the dean of the UW College of Law. “In order to be compliant with the current restrictions the state and the university have in place, we would need to drastically limit the attendees to each event. We hope that, by postponing, we will be able to accommodate a larger audience in the coming year and keep our community safe.”

The structure of the events will remain the same for Gorsuch’s visit in 2021 with a public event in the afternoon and a gala celebration in the evening. More details on those events and tickets will be made available later.

“We are grateful to Justice Gorsuch for graciously agreeing to postpone his visit to campus,” Alexander says. “We are disappointed that these unforeseen circumstances prevented us from celebrating our 100-year anniversary of the College of Law in the year 2020, but we are excited that we will still be able to host the justice next year as we begin a new century of legal education in Wyoming.”

For more information, call Christine Reed, UW College of Law communications director, at (307) 766-6562 or email christine.reed@uwyo.edu.