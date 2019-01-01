Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 887, as of March 31st. Over 18,500 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported 5 deaths related to COVID-19.

You can take a look at the cases by county/region below:

Bear River 13

Davis County 84

Salt Lake County 396

San Juan 4

Southeast Utah 1

Southwest Utah 21

Summit County 172

Tooele County 12

TriCounty 1

Utah County 70

Wasatch County 50

Weber-Morgan 41

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or cdc.gov.