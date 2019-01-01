Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 887, as of March 31st. Over 18,500 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.
The state has reported 5 deaths related to COVID-19.
You can take a look at the cases by county/region below:
Bear River 13
Davis County 84
Salt Lake County 396
San Juan 4
Southeast Utah 1
Southwest Utah 21
Summit County 172
Tooele County 12
TriCounty 1
Utah County 70
Wasatch County 50
Weber-Morgan 41
